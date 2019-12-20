Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pinarayi Vijayan condoles Chandy's death

  • PTI
  • |
  • Thiruvai
  • |
  • Updated: 20-12-2019 21:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-12-2019 21:16 IST
Pinarayi Vijayan condoles Chandy's death

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday condoled the death of former minister and NCP state president Thomas Chandy, MLA, who passed away in Kochi. Chandy was 72 and is survived by his wife and three children.

Vijayan, in a Facebook post said, Chandy as a legislator, he was instrumental in the development of Kuttanad. "He made significant interventions in connection with the Kuttanad package. Chandy, who entered politics as a student, was also known as an entrepreneur. He has been a strong presence in the education sector in Kuwait," Vijayan said.

Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala condoled the death of Chandy and said he shared a bond of friendship with everyone beyond politics. "Chandy represented Kuttanad Legislative Assembly since 2006 and contributed immensely to the development of Kuttanad. He shared a bond of friendship with everyone beyond politics," the Congress leader said.

Chandy, who had been undergoing treatment for cancer for quite some time, died at his house on Friday afternoon. The businessman-turned politician represented Kuttanad constituency in Alappuzha district in the state Assembly.

Chandy was forced to quit as Kerala Transport Minister from the Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government in November 2017 after facing encroachment allegations. He resigned after the Kerala High Court dismissed his petition, challenging a report of the Alappuzha District Collector on alleged encroachments by a company in which he has a stake..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 8 release date, Team examined rhododendron bush

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Videos

Latest News

Sonia misleading people; Cong, TMC, Left, AAP stoking fears: Sitharaman

Senior BJP leader Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday accused Congress president Sonia Gandhi of misleading people over the amended citizenship law and equating it falsely with the NRC which, the Union minister pointed out, has not even been formu...

40 detained in connection with violent protest in Delhi's Daryaganj

The Delhi Police detained 40 people in connection with a violent protest in Daryaganj here on Friday, officials said. According to the police, the protesters set ablaze a private car parked at Subhash Marg, Daryaganj. The fire was immediate...

China's Xi, in call with Trump, says U.S. interfering in its affairs -Xinhua

Chinese President Xi Jinping, in a call with President Donald Trump on Friday, accused the United States of interfering in its internal affairs but expressed hope that the two leaders could keep lines of communication open, Chinas Xinhua ne...

Anti-CAA protest: 18 metro stations closed on Friday

Commuters faced inconvenience on Friday as at least 18 metro stations were closed due to protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA in various parts of the city. The Jama Masjid metro station which was closed around 1 pm remained sh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019