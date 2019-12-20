Ganja worth Rs 2 cr seized from truck in Maha's Jalna

Ganja worth over Rs 2 crore in the illegal market was seized from a truck in Mantha area of Jalna district in Maharashtra, police said on Friday. Acting on a tip-off, a team stopped the truck on Jintur Road on Thursday night and found 15 sacks of ganja inside, an official said.

"The driver, Sanjay Pannalal Singal, a resident of Salegaon in Vijapur in Aurangabad, has been arrested. The truck was coming from Andhra Pradesh and moving towards Jalgaon. Ganja worth Rs 2 crore was seized," Superintendent of Police S Chaitanya said. A case has been registered under The Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, the SP informed..

