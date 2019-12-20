CAA protests: stone-pelting in central Maharashtra, CM appeals

Protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act took a violent turn in Beed, Parbhani, Nanded and Hingoli districts of Marathawada region of Maharashtra on Friday, with at least a dozen persons injured in stone pelting. Miscreants also targeted State Transport (ST) buses, even as Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray appealed for peace and assured that no citizen would be deported when the CAA is implemented.

At Ambajogai in Beed district, protesters pelted stones at an ST bus. Another bus was damaged in stone pelting in Basheergunj area of Beed city following a protest march in the afternoon, Superintendent of Police Harsh Poddar told PTI. "The march was taken out from Basheergunj to Beed Collector Office. Around 3.30 pm, miscreants pelted stones at an ST bus and some shops in Basheergunj area," he said.

Six policemen received minor injuries in stone- pelting, he said. In Parbhani, tehsildar (revenue official) Vidyacharan Kadavkar and a policeman were injured in stone pelting following a protest rally near Collector's office.

A fire brigade vehicle was also damaged, said Superintendent of Police Krishna Kant Upadhyay. Protesters also damaged a bus outside Nanded railway station. Following the incident, bus services in the area were suspended for some time, an official said.

At Kamalnuri in Hingoli district, two incidents of stone pelting were reported. In the morning, miscreants targeted a bus at Old Bus Stand, injuring two passengers. In another incident in the afternoon, two policemen faced minor injuries in stone pelting, police said.

In Pune city, over 10,000 people took out a protest march, which started at Babajaan Durgah in Cantonment and ended at District Collector's office. In Nagpur, where winter session of the Maharashtra legislature is underway, thousands of people took part in a protest march. Participants included members of Darul uloom Amjadia, Jamiat-ulema-e-Hind, Jamaat-E-Islami Hind.

A delegation of protesters also met Chief Minister Thackeray at the legislature complex. Speaking in the Assembly, the chief minister said his government will not allow "violation of the rights of citizens of any community or religion." "Those who want to protest, they can give memorandum to the authorities, and should do it in peaceful way. You can meet me too. Citizens need not fear that they will be thrown out of the country after the implementation of the act," he said, appealing for peace.

Home Minister Eknath Shinde appreciated that in most places the protest was peaceful. In Bhiwandi in Thane district, thousands of people took part in a peaceful protest march.

In Nashik, RSS-affiliated Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad held a rally in support of CAA. In Mumbai region, protests were held in Wadala, Kandivali, Navi Mumbai and Fort..

