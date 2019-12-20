Left Menu
Development News Edition

CAA protests: stone-pelting in central Maharashtra, CM appeals

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 20-12-2019 21:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-12-2019 21:27 IST
CAA protests: stone-pelting in central Maharashtra, CM appeals

Protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act took a violent turn in Beed, Parbhani, Nanded and Hingoli districts of Marathawada region of Maharashtra on Friday, with at least a dozen persons injured in stone pelting. Miscreants also targeted State Transport (ST) buses, even as Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray appealed for peace and assured that no citizen would be deported when the CAA is implemented.

At Ambajogai in Beed district, protesters pelted stones at an ST bus. Another bus was damaged in stone pelting in Basheergunj area of Beed city following a protest march in the afternoon, Superintendent of Police Harsh Poddar told PTI. "The march was taken out from Basheergunj to Beed Collector Office. Around 3.30 pm, miscreants pelted stones at an ST bus and some shops in Basheergunj area," he said.

Six policemen received minor injuries in stone- pelting, he said. In Parbhani, tehsildar (revenue official) Vidyacharan Kadavkar and a policeman were injured in stone pelting following a protest rally near Collector's office.

A fire brigade vehicle was also damaged, said Superintendent of Police Krishna Kant Upadhyay. Protesters also damaged a bus outside Nanded railway station. Following the incident, bus services in the area were suspended for some time, an official said.

At Kamalnuri in Hingoli district, two incidents of stone pelting were reported. In the morning, miscreants targeted a bus at Old Bus Stand, injuring two passengers. In another incident in the afternoon, two policemen faced minor injuries in stone pelting, police said.

In Pune city, over 10,000 people took out a protest march, which started at Babajaan Durgah in Cantonment and ended at District Collector's office. In Nagpur, where winter session of the Maharashtra legislature is underway, thousands of people took part in a protest march. Participants included members of Darul uloom Amjadia, Jamiat-ulema-e-Hind, Jamaat-E-Islami Hind.

A delegation of protesters also met Chief Minister Thackeray at the legislature complex. Speaking in the Assembly, the chief minister said his government will not allow "violation of the rights of citizens of any community or religion." "Those who want to protest, they can give memorandum to the authorities, and should do it in peaceful way. You can meet me too. Citizens need not fear that they will be thrown out of the country after the implementation of the act," he said, appealing for peace.

Home Minister Eknath Shinde appreciated that in most places the protest was peaceful. In Bhiwandi in Thane district, thousands of people took part in a peaceful protest march.

In Nashik, RSS-affiliated Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad held a rally in support of CAA. In Mumbai region, protests were held in Wadala, Kandivali, Navi Mumbai and Fort..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 8 release date, Team examined rhododendron bush

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 8-Boeing's test capsule fails in mission to space station

Boeing Cos new astronaut capsule on Friday failed to reach the orbit of the International Space Station, U.S. space agency NASA said, cutting short a critical unmanned test mission in the embattled aerospace giants race to send humans to th...

Sonia misleading people; Cong, TMC, Left, AAP stoking fears: Sitharaman

Senior BJP leader Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday accused Congress president Sonia Gandhi of misleading people over the amended citizenship law and equating it falsely with the NRC which, the Union minister pointed out, has not even been formu...

40 detained in connection with violent protest in Delhi's Daryaganj

The Delhi Police detained 40 people in connection with a violent protest in Daryaganj here on Friday, officials said. According to the police, the protesters set ablaze a private car parked at Subhash Marg, Daryaganj. The fire was immediate...

China's Xi, in call with Trump, says U.S. interfering in its affairs -Xinhua

Chinese President Xi Jinping, in a call with President Donald Trump on Friday, accused the United States of interfering in its internal affairs but expressed hope that the two leaders could keep lines of communication open, Chinas Xinhua ne...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019