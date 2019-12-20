10-day winter vacation for Jammu region school students from Dec 30

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday ordered a 10-day-long winter vacation from December 30 in all schools up to the higher secondary level in Jammu region. Citing an order issued by the School Education Department, an official spokesperson said all the government and private schools up to the higher secondary level falling in the summer zone of Jammu division will observe winter vacation from December 30, 2019 to January 8, 2020.

The order added that in view of the severe cold conditions, all the government and private schools within the Jammu municipal corporation limits will observe new timings from 10 am to 3 pm and those functioning outside the municipal limits shall function from 11 am to 4 pm from December 23 to December 28. PTI AB

