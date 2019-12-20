The Assam Christian Forum on Friday expressed concern at the "insensitivity" of the policymakers at the Centre and in the state to the anxieties of the people of the country and Assam, in particular, expressed over a long period of time. The leaders of the Assam Christian Forum in a meeting here felt "deeply pained to witness the insensitivity of the present set of policymakers both at the Centre and state to the anxieties of the people of India and Assam,in particular, expressed over a long period of time." In a press release here, the forum without mentioning the countrywide protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act asserted: "To further their ideological goals and promote their electoral interests they seem to be prepared to adopt any measure, not excluding violence. Among those who have fallen victims to indiscriminate firing there were mere passersby and no regrets have been expressed." It said "When the ruling elite refer to the Northeast what they boast of is about things being under control, not leaders being in dialogue with the people and attentive to their grievances. There is too little evidence of a rethinking on their part in the face of nationwide protests".

The forum alleged that intellectuals are not only detained but they are humiliated in public. Independent thinking is called "lack of loyalty" to the country. Contending "We are no more led by a democratic mindset, intelligent debate, sensitivity to other points view, and a search for consensus", the meeting expressed the opinion that "Our security is ensured by gun toting personnel that has been asked to keep ready against its citizens." "In this context, our primary thought as Christians is not about condemnations and denunciations. It is about our loyalty to the country and to our Constitution. It is about being one with the people and being eager to be of help. It is a time for serene reflection and attention to each other.

Anyone concerned can accept to be self-critical, including the national leaders ...", the forum leaders asserted..

