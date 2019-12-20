Left Menu
Development News Edition

CAA stir: Bandh call in Rampur for Saturday, 155 held in 2 days

  • PTI
  • |
  • Rampur
  • |
  • Updated: 20-12-2019 22:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-12-2019 22:26 IST
CAA stir: Bandh call in Rampur for Saturday, 155 held in 2 days

People protesting against the amended citizenship law have given a call for a bandh here for Saturday amid the police taking over 150 people in preventive custody in last two days. Rampur Superintendent of Police Ajay Pal Sharma said the police have also sought property details of around 250 people who have provoked tension or are suspected to do it in coming days.

“Once we get these details and cases are investigated, their properties will be attached for their attempt to fan violence,” Sharma told PTI. “We have taken 155 people in custody since Thursday under section 151 of the CrPC. Warnings have been issued to 600 others who have indulged in vitiating law and order situation,” he said.

No injury to any policeman or civilian has been reported in the district so far, he said, amid the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests unfolding in many parts of Uttar Pradesh and elsewhere in the country. PTI KIS RAX

RAX

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 8 release date, Team examined rhododendron bush

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Videos

Latest News

UP: All schools, colleges to remain shut on Saturday

All schools, colleges and universities across Uttar Pradesh will remain shut on Saturday, state officials said. An order was issued to this effect on Friday night, a government spokesperson was quoted as saying in an official statement.The ...

NHRC team visits Jamia campus

A seven-member team of the National Human Rights Commission on Friday visited the Jamia Millia Islamia University as part of its probe into the alleged police excesses following their entry into the varsity campus, an official said. Accordi...

Kerala govt stays updation of National Population Register

Kerala Government has stayed all the activities connected with the updation of the National Population Register NPR. A statement issued from Chief Ministers Office read, The State Government has always provided assistance to the census ever...

Australian PM apologises for holidaying during bushfire crisis

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Friday apologised for going on a family holiday amid a bushfire crisis in his country. Morrison, in a statement, said that he would return to Australia as soon as can be arranged, Xinhua news agen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019