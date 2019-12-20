After W.Bengal, Kerala too stops NPR work

The Kerala government on Friday said it has ordered stoppage of all activities in connection with the National Population Register (NPR) in the state considering 'apprehensions' of public that it would lead to NRC in the wake of the controversial CAA. While a government order said the NPR had been put on hold in view of apprehensions that it would lead to the National Register of Citizens (NRC), a statement from the Chief Minister's Office said the action was taken as the NPR "deviates from Constitutional values".

It also cited pendency of the matter before the Supreme Court. Kerala government's announcement comes days after the West Bengal government stayed all activities relating to the preparation and updation of the National Population Register (NPR) in the state, amid furor over the citizenship law.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.