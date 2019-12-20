Left Menu
NHRC team visits Jamia campus

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 20-12-2019 23:04 IST
  • Created: 20-12-2019 22:37 IST
A seven-member team of the National Human Rights Commission on Friday visited the Jamia Millia Islamia University as part of its probe into the alleged police excesses following their entry into the varsity campus, an official said. According to the Jamia official, the NHRC team visited the library, which the police had allegedly stormed while looking for 'outsiders' who had indulged in violence and arson during the protest outside the campus against the amended citizenship law on Sunday and had sneaked into the campus.

"A seven-member team of NHRC headed by SSP (Investigation) Manzil Saini visited JMI today. They inspected JMI Library and enquired about the whole incident that took place on December 15, 2019," said varsity's PRO-Media Coordinator Ahmad Azeem. The NHRC said it has deputed a team led by its SSP, Manzil Saini to conduct an on-the-spot inquiry to know whether incidents in Jamia Millia Islamia involved human rights violations.

The Commission has received complaints in the matter and registered a case, it said. The fact-finding team will submit its report, which will be analyzed and placed before the Commission for appropriate recommendations in the matter, it added.

The complaints received by the Commission incorporated allegations of illegal detention of students of Jamia Millia Islamia by police and denial of legal and medical aids to students injured in the police action, the NHRC said. Police had barged into the campus and allegedly baton-charged students studying in the library.

The police had purportedly stormed the library while looking for 'outsiders' who were involved in the arson and violence during the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protest outside the campus. PTI SLB

