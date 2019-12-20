Left Menu
40 detained in connection with violent protest in Delhi's Daryaganj

The Delhi Police detained 40 people in connection with a violent protest in Daryaganj here on Friday, officials said. According to the police, the protesters set ablaze a private car parked at Subhash Marg, Daryaganj. The fire was immediately doused with water and fire extinguishers.

The Delhi Police resorted to lathicharge and used water cannon to disperse protesters as violence marked a march against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act on Friday with stones being hurled on security personnel. Police, however, denied baton charging the protesters and using teargas, saying it used "mild force" and water cannon.

"Hours after the violent protest near Delhi Gate, around 42 injured people, including eight policemen, got medical treatment at Lok Nayak Hospital. Two people admitted to the hospital have been seriously injured but their condition is not life-threatening at present. One person who has suffered a fracture in his leg is admitted in a ward," Dr Kishore Singh, MS, Lok Nayak Hospital told PTI "On Friday afternoon, a large number of people gathered in the area of Jama Masjid for prayers. After the prayers, they wanted to proceed towards Jantar Mantar, but police persuaded them not to march towards Jantar Mantar, as the capacity of Jantar Mantar is meant for gatherings below 1,000 and also as no prior permission had been granted," a senior police officer said.

The protesters heeded to police advice and dispersed from Jama Masjid, but later assembled at Delhi Gate. In the evening, some anti-social elements in the gathering started breaking the barricades and indulged in stone-pelting in a bid to march towards Jantar Mantar against the police advice. Police used water cannon and absolutely minimum force to push them back, police said.

They also set ablaze a private car parked at Subhash Marg, Daryaganj. However, the fire was immediately doused with water and fire extinguishers.

A total of 58 companies of security force personnel were brought in from outside to bolster the strength of local police. There were large gatherings also in the areas of Seelampur, Shastri Park, Jamia Nagar and Shaheen Bagh. Senior officers, with the help of prominent locals of the respective areas, constantly persuaded them and they were dispersed peacefully, the officer said.

