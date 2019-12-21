Gujarat: Man arrested for allegedly raping minor in Surat

The Police on Friday arrested one person for allegedly raping a four-year-old girl in the Sachin GIDC area of Surat, Gujarat. The accused was identified as Shashi (24), a resident of Uttar Pradesh.

RB Brahmbhatt, Surat City Police Commissioner, said: "We are interrogating the accused. Further investigation will be done." A case under Section 376 of IPC and certain sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

