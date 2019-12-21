Madhya Pradesh: Congress MLA Banwari Lal Sharma dead

Congress MLA in Madhya Pradesh Banwari Lal Sharma died at a hospital here on Saturday following a prolonged illness, family sources said. He was 61.

The first-time legislator from Jaura constituency in Morena district had been undergoing treatment for cancer at AIIMS for a long time, they said. He is survived by his wife, two sons and a daughter.

Sharma's last rites will be performed at his ancestral Jaalthap village in Morena district. Senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia expressed grief over Sharma's death..

