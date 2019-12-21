Jamia students protest outside university campus against CAA

Students of Jamia Millia Islamia on Saturday staged a protest outside the university campus against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

The protest at the main gate of the university was started by women students and later men also joined them.

They raised slogans such as "Ladke lenge azadi" and "Inquilab Zindabad".

