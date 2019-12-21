Daryaganj violence: Bhim Army chief arrested
Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad has been arrested in connection with the violence in Old Delhi's Daryaganj, police said on Saturday. Aazad's outfit had organised a march from Jama Masjid to Jantar Mantar on Friday.
He was initially detained and arrested later, police said. The total number of people arrested in connection with the violence has now reached 16, they said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bhim Army
- Old Delhi
- Daryaganj
- Jantar Mantar
- Jama Masjid
