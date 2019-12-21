Left Menu
Students can bring major transformation if trained properly:

  • PTI
  |
  • Chennai
  |
  • Updated: 21-12-2019 15:18 IST
  |
  • Created: 21-12-2019 15:18 IST
Students can bring major transformation if trained properly: TN Governor Chennai, Dec 21 (PTI): India has the youngest population in the world and if the students were properly trained they can bring out a major transformation, Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit said on Saturday. "...dear students, you are the future pillars of our motherland and its the need of the hour to repay the nation with your knowledge which is powerful tool to chisel our developing nation to a developed one," he said at an event here.

Purohit was taking part in the Platinum Jubilee Celebrations of Alagappa College of Technology, Anna University here. "Today India has one of the youngest populations of the world with more than 60 crore people below the age of 30.

This huge asset, if properly trained and deployed in the service of people of India, can bring out a major transformation," he said. He said India is the source of many world class educational institutions and was emerging as one of the fastest developing nations.

"In this developing nation, the strongest future pillars are going to be you, my dear students", he said. Purohit said the Government of India was leaving no stone unturned in building world class engineers by offering its support in terms of finance and creating platforms for students to shine.

Noting that India was holding third place after the United States and Britain in terms of the presence of startups, Purohit said the Central government has come up with a wide array of startup schemes and funds to encourage, launch and for the growth of startups in the country. Noted industrialist and the Vice Chairman and Managing Director of India Cements Ltd N Srinivasan is the Chairman of Platinum Jubilee Celebrations Committee.

On the occasion, Srinivasan was honoured with the Distinguished Alumni Award of AC Tech along with a citation by Purohit. "For non-paraeil business acumen, which helped India Cements emerge as the region's largest manufacturer with significant footprints across Inda, for being the messiah of Indian cricket, for supporting schools, colleges, sports facilities...," the citation said.

Srinivasan, one of the early students of AC Technology, studied B.Sc (Technology) in chemical engineering between 1960-1965. Anna University Vice-Chancellor M K Surappa and Alagappa College of Technology Dean professor S Meenakshisundaram were also present on the occasion..

