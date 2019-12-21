Two held with fake currency worth over Rs 5 lakh

Two persons were arrested for allegedly possessing fake currency worth Rs 5.44 lakh, police said here on Saturday. The police first nabbed Chunilal Suthar, a resident of Jhalor in Rajasthan, at a check post in Gujarat's Surat city on Friday night, an official from Puna police station said.

A school bag containing fake currency worth Rs 3.38 lakh were recovered from the accused, who was travelling in a luxury bus from Rajasthan, he said. On interrogation, Chunilal revealed that he was going to deliver the notes to Chandrakant Shah, a resident of Adajan in Surat, he added.

The police subsequently arrested Shah and seized counterfeit notes worth Rs 2.06 lakh from his house, he said. As many as 642 fake currency notes, in denominations of Rs 2,000, Rs 500, Rs 200 and Rs 100, were recovered from duo, he said, adding that the notes are worth Rs 5.44 lakh.

The accused have been arrested under sections 489B (using as genuine forged currency notes) and 114 (abettor present when offence committed) of the Indian Penal Code, he said..

