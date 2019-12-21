Internet services suspended in Lucknow till Monday
Internet services will remain suspended in Lucknow till Monday, a senior official said on Saturday. Internet services in the city were suspended on Thursday night after violent protests against the amended Citizenship Bill.
"Internet services have been suspended till December 23 in Lucknow," District Magistrate Abhishek Prakash told PTI Saturday evening. At least 15 people, including an eight-year-old boy, have lost their lives in Uttar Pradesh since protests broke out on Thursday against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, IG (Law and Order) Praveen Kumar said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Lucknow
- Citizenship (Amendment) Act
- Uttar Pradesh
- IG
- Law and Order
- Praveen Kumar
ALSO READ
CBI carries out searches at multiple locations in Lucknow
CBI conducts searches in Delhi, Lucknow in connection with medical college scam
CBI carrying out searches at multiple locations in Lucknow, including residence of a high court judge: Officials.
CBI carrying out searches at multiple locations in Lucknow, including residence of a former high court judge: Officials.
CBI carries out searches at multiple locations in Lucknow