Lawyers should not forget social responsibility: Justice Gavai

Lawyers should not consider theirwork just as business, but as social responsibility, JusticeBhushan Gavai of the Supreme Court said in Mumbai on Friday

He was here to launch the IPL Cricket League ofLawyers on behalf of the Vasantdada Pratishthan Law Collegeand Western India Advocate Association

Stressing that lawyers should never forget socialresponsibility, Justice Gavai said, "Lawyers contributed tothe freedom struggle. Even today many big lawyers are workingin the political social field. Similarly, new students shouldalso have social responsibility." PTI AVIBNM BNM

