Security forces arrest 8 PLA extremists in Manipur

Security forces arrested eight cadres of proscribed militant outfit People's Liberation Army (PLA) from different places of Manipur, police said on Saturday. One woman cadre of PLA was arrested by police from a house in Kakching area on Friday. Based on the information provided by her, the police arrested five more PLA cadres including two women from different parts of Manipur on Friday, a police officer said.

Two more PLA cadres were also arrested by Assam Rifles on Friday, one from Khuman Lampak area and another from Pishum Thong area in Manipur's Imphal West district, the officer said. Earlier on December 16, the security forces arrested a woman cadre of the proscribed millitant outfit Kanglei Yawol Kanba Lup (KYKL) engaged in extortion in Kakching district, police said.

