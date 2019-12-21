50 troublemakers identified through video footage in Gorakhpur: Police

Police on Saturday released photographs of around 50 people allegedly involved in protest against the amended citizenship law here after the Jumma namaz (Friday prayers) here. The police said the trouble makers have been identified on the basis of video footage.

"Around 50 people involved in the violence have been identified through video footage and their pictures will be put up all crossroads and major spots," said Kotwali Circle Officer VP Singh told reporters here. He said whosoever will give information about them will be awarded.

"Around 30 people were detained but five to six among them have been freed. We don't want to arrest or take action against any innocent person but culprits will not be spared," he said. "Our cyber cell are going through the video footage of CCTV cameras and continuously identifying people, places, and houses from where stones were pelted," said Singh.

He added that FIR against over 950 unknown and 26 named persons were lodged in Kotwali police station. "As many as 22 people have been arrested so far for their roles in yesterday's violence," Singh said.

Later in the evening, people near Madina Masjid area gathered outside Kotwali police station demanding release of three Muslim youths, who were picked up by police from a shop for their alleged role in the violence. This prompted shopkeepers to keep their shops closed for the day.

The Jama Masjid's imam Maulana Abdul Jalil Mazahiri spoke to the senior superintendent of police, seeking to convince him that the youths were not among from the offenders. "I have spoken to the SSP regarding the issue and he said that after checking the video footage if they are not found involved in violence, they will be freed," the imama said.

PTI CORR NAV RAX RAX

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.