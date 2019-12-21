Left Menu
Development News Edition

50 troublemakers identified through video footage in Gorakhpur: Police

  • PTI
  • |
  • Gorakhpur
  • |
  • Updated: 21-12-2019 21:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-12-2019 21:20 IST
50 troublemakers identified through video footage in Gorakhpur: Police

Police on Saturday released photographs of around 50 people allegedly involved in protest against the amended citizenship law here after the Jumma namaz (Friday prayers) here. The police said the trouble makers have been identified on the basis of video footage.

"Around 50 people involved in the violence have been identified through video footage and their pictures will be put up all crossroads and major spots," said Kotwali Circle Officer VP Singh told reporters here. He said whosoever will give information about them will be awarded.

"Around 30 people were detained but five to six among them have been freed. We don't want to arrest or take action against any innocent person but culprits will not be spared," he said. "Our cyber cell are going through the video footage of CCTV cameras and continuously identifying people, places, and houses from where stones were pelted," said Singh.

He added that FIR against over 950 unknown and 26 named persons were lodged in Kotwali police station. "As many as 22 people have been arrested so far for their roles in yesterday's violence," Singh said.

Later in the evening, people near Madina Masjid area gathered outside Kotwali police station demanding release of three Muslim youths, who were picked up by police from a shop for their alleged role in the violence. This prompted shopkeepers to keep their shops closed for the day.

The Jama Masjid's imam Maulana Abdul Jalil Mazahiri spoke to the senior superintendent of police, seeking to convince him that the youths were not among from the offenders. "I have spoken to the SSP regarding the issue and he said that after checking the video footage if they are not found involved in violence, they will be freed," the imama said.

PTI CORR NAV RAX RAX

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Anand Mahindra to resign from post at Mahindra Group; new appointments announced

Video: Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi NCR and Afghanistan

After W.Bengal, Kerala too puts on hold NPR work

Guj: Mob pelts stones at cops shooting video outside mosque

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Study reveals dramatic health benefits after air pollution reduction

While reducing air pollution is considered as a boon for the depleting environmental conditions, a recent study explores its relation with dramatic health benefits. The study Health Benefits of Air Pollution Reduction published in the Ameri...

Delhi Waqf Board to give Rs 5 lakh to families of those killed in protests against CAA-NRC

AAP MLA and Delhi Waqf Board chairman Amanatullah Khan on Saturday announced compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of those who lost their lives during protests against Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizen...

Demi Lovato, boyfriend Austin Wilson call it quit after months of dating

American singer Demi Lovato called it quit from her boyfriend and model Austin Wilson after months of dating. According to a source to People magazine, Shes concentrating on herself and her work right now, as well as focusing on her relatio...

Top Malaysian diplomat summoned to MEA over Mahathir's comments on India's 'internal affairs'

India on Saturday summoned the Charge dAffairs of Malaysian embassy and lodged a strong protest with him over Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamads insensitive comments criticising the new citizenship law. The senior diplomat was summo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019