AMU sets up one-member inquiry committee to probe campus violence during anti-CAA protest

Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) Vice-Chancellor Professor Tariq Mansoor on Saturday set up a one-member inquiry committee consisting of retired chief justice of Chattisgarh High Court, VK Gupta to conduct an inquiry into the incidents that took place on the campus on December 15 during protests against Citizenship Amendment Act.

Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) Spokesperson, Rahat Abrar while speaking to ANI on Saturday (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) Vice-Chancellor Professor Tariq Mansoor on Saturday set up a one-member inquiry committee consisting of retired chief justice of Chattisgarh High Court, VK Gupta to conduct an inquiry into the incidents that took place on the campus on December 15 during protests against Citizenship Amendment Act. The committee will give its report to the Vice-Chancellor in three months after which the university will take further action.

"The Vice Chancellor has set up a one-member inquiry committee by retired justice VK Gupta to look into incidents that occurred on December 15 in AMU. Incidents of police violence will also be inquired if any, that took place in the university. The committee will complete its work in three months," AMU spokesperson Rahat Abrar said. Student protest in AMU against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) turned violent on December 15. The police fired tear gas shells at protesters outside the AMU campus after protesters pelted stones at them. (ANI)

