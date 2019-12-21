Anti-CAA stir:Police reaches out to people in several areas as part of confidence-building measure

As the city witnessed a number of violent protests against the amended Citizenship Act in the recent days, the Delhi Police on Saturday launched an exercise to reach out to more people in several areas as part of its confidence-building measures. According to an official, groups of police personnel went to Seemapuri, Geeta Colony, Jagatpuri, Krishna Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, and other places and thanked people for maintaining peace in these areas.

In a video of such exercise held in East Delhi's Geeta Colony, a police officer was seen thanking people on a mic standing in a busy street. "Delhi Police thanks all the residents of the Geeta Colony police station area for maintaining peace. We are thankful to you for cooperating with us," the official said.

"We appeal to the residents to maintain peace and solidarity in the future as well. We are assured of it that the people of Geeta Colony will remain helpful and assist us in such a law and order situation. We thank you again for your cooperation," he added. Police said that such exercise will be conducted in more areas in the coming days.

The national capital has been witnessing a number of violent protests for the last seven days. On Friday, angry protesters set a car on fire, damaged several vehicles and resorted to stone-pelting near the Delhi Gate area after police personnel baton-charged them and used water cannon to disperse the crowd.

Earlier this week, violence also erupted in Northeast Delhi's Seelampur, Jafrabad, and Southeast Delhi's New Friends' Colony and Jamia during which several vehicles were set on fire and public property damaged.

