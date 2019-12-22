Left Menu
Development News Edition

SpiceJet issues clarification over Pragya Thakur's allegations

Air carrier SpiceJet on Sunday issued a clarification over the accusation levied on its crew by BJP lawmaker Pragya Thakur, who had alleged misconduct and non-allotment of booked seats to on a flight to her constituency Bhopal.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 22-12-2019 12:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-12-2019 12:03 IST
SpiceJet issues clarification over Pragya Thakur's allegations
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Air carrier SpiceJet on Sunday issued a clarification over the accusation levied on its crew by BJP lawmaker Pragya Thakur, who had alleged misconduct and non-allotment of booked seats to on a flight to her constituency Bhopal. SpiceJet in its clarification said that the Thakur was not allowed to sit on the pre-allotted seat as rules do not allow a 'passenger on wheelchairs' to be seated in the emergency row due to safety reasons.

"SpiceJet had the privilege to have Pragya Thakur on board SpiceJet flight SG 2498 (Delhi-Bhopal) on December 21. She had pre-booked seat 1A and had come to the airport in her own wheelchair. The Delhi-Bhopal flight is operated by Bombardier Q400 aircraft (78 seats). On this aircraft, the first row is the emergency row seat and is not allocated to passengers on wheelchairs," the statement by SpiceJet read. It went on to add, "As Pragya Thakur had come with her own wheelchair and had not booked through the airline, the staff wasn't aware of this fact that she was a wheelchair passenger. She was requested by the crew to shift to 2 A/B (non-emergency row) due to safety reasons but she refused. The duty manager and other staff also requested her to move to another seat. She asked for the safety instruction document wherein the exit door policy is mentioned and the same was shown to her to provide clarity."

According to the statement, this had led to a delay in the operation of the flight and added that after persuasion from the crew and co-passengers the Bhopal MP had "agreed to change her seat from 1A to 2B", after which the flight took off as planned. The statement ended with the expression of regret over the inconvenience caused to the BJP leader but also added that passenger safety is a major concern for SpiceJet.

Earlier, Thakur had on Saturday filed a complaint with the Bhopal Airport Director alleging that she was not allotted the seat that she had booked in the Spicejet flight and the conduct of the airline crew with her was not right. "I informed the authorities that the SpiceJet crew had misbehaved with me. This had happened once before as well and this time I was not even given the seat which was booked by me," Thakur told ANI here.

"I approached the Airport Director and filed a written complaint with him regarding the same. Trains, flights are for the convenience of the public, as public representatives we are responsible for the treatment common people will get. Therefore, it was my responsibility to file a complaint regarding this," she added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Russia, China have blood on their hands after veto on Syria cross-border aid: Pompeo

Circular Economy: Where India needs to focus?

What Song Hye-Kyo’s new ring means? Song Joong-Ki won’t renew with Blossom Entertainment

UPDATE 2-'Healthy' Boeing Starliner spacecraft on track to land in New Mexico -NASA

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Economy 'virtually destroyed', CAA brought in to divert attention: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav criticised the ruling BJP on Sunday, alleging that the new citizenship law has been brought in to divert the attention from the virtually destroyed economy and rising unemployment.Addressing a press conf...

More plastic pollution on Maha beaches than K'taka, Goa: Study

Beaches in Maharashtra are more polluted with microplastics and macroplastics than those in Goa and Karnataka, according to a study conducted by a research institute here. The study has blamed plastic industries located near the shore and i...

Cuttack ODI: India win toss, elects to bowl first against West Indies

India skipper Virat Kohli won the toss in the third ODI against West Indies at the Barabati Stadium here on Sunday. The series is levelled at 1-1, and todays match will be the series decider. India made one change in the playing eleven, as ...

Indo-Pak ties in 2019: From brink of war to corridor of peace

Pakistan and India were almost on the brink of war in 2019 following the Pulwama terror attack that killed dozens of CRPF soldiers and prompted India to carry out air strikes on terror camps in Pakistan, but the year ended on a somewhat pos...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019