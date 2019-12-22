Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Hunar haat' inaugurated at Mumbai's BKC by Maha Guv, Naqvi

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 22-12-2019 14:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-12-2019 14:44 IST
'Hunar haat' inaugurated at Mumbai's BKC by Maha Guv, Naqvi
(Representative Image)

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Sunday inaugurated a 'Hunar Haat' at Bandra Kurla Complex here. The 'Haat', a platform made available by the Union minority affairs ministry led by Naqvi to promote works of artists and craftsmen from minority communities, is being held at the MMRDA Ground in BKC. It began on December 20 and will go on till December 31.

More than 180 stalls have been set up at the 'Haat', where some 400 master artisans, including a substantial number of women artisans, and craftsmen from across the country are participating, a statement issued by Naqvi's office said. The artisans have brought "indigenous exquisite" pieces of handicrafts and handloom work from every corner of the country, the statement said, adding that people visiting the Haat were also enjoying traditional delicacies from different states.

Besides, traditional dance, music, qawwali and other cultural programs presented every day by renowned artists are also a major attraction for the visitors, it said. Artistes like Hans Raj Hans, Sayra Khan, Supriya Joshi, Rahul Joshi, Farhan Sabri, Tarannum Mallik, Prem Bhatia, Harjot Kaur, Mickey Singh Narula, Mukesh Pancholi, Gul Saxena will enthrall the audience with their performances at the Haat, the statement said.

The statement quoted Koshyari as saying the 'Hunar Haat' was an effective platform to promote hidden talent of master artisans and craftsmen from across the country. "Programmes such as Hunar Haat are contributing in strengthening our economy by financially empowering the needy artisans," Koshyari said.

According to the statement, Naqvi said the 'Haats' held so far have turned out to be an effective and successful mission to preserve and promote India's indigenous and traditional legacy of master artisans and craftsmen "which was on the verge of extinction". Naqvi noted artisans participating in the Haats have also helped provide jobs and employment opportunities to other people through the platform.

"These artisans are receiving orders for their products not only from domestic but international markets too. 'Hunar Haat' has proved to be empowerment exchange for artisans and craftsmen," Naqvi said.

Naqvi further said the ministry has sanctioned 100 'Hunar Hubs' in different parts of the country within the first 100 days of the second term of the Narendra Modi government. The minister also said a 'Hunar Haat' will be organized next year at Lucknow (January 10 to January 20); Hyderabad (January 11 to January 19); Chandigarh (January 20 to February 1) and Indore (February 8 to February 16).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Russia, China have blood on their hands after veto on Syria cross-border aid: Pompeo

Circular Economy: Where India needs to focus?

What Song Hye-Kyo’s new ring means? Song Joong-Ki won’t renew with Blossom Entertainment

UPDATE 2-'Healthy' Boeing Starliner spacecraft on track to land in New Mexico -NASA

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Manchester City 'dominated' Leicester City: Kevin De Bruyne after victory

After securing a 3-1 win over Leicester City, Manchester Citys Kevin De Bruyne said they dominated the game fully. I think it was a really good game. Defensively we had a lot of energy and except one or two chances, I felt we dominated the ...

Police thank people in Northeast Delhi for helping maintain peace

The Delhi Police on Sunday carried out flag march in the Northeast part of the city, with officials saying that they thanked the locals for their support in maintaining peace and law and order in the district. Deputy Commissioner of Police ...

Reliance tears into govt affidavit, says no final arbitration award due

Reliance Industries has mounted a strong counter to the government petition in the Delhi High Court seeking to block its USD 15 billion deal with Saudi Aramco, saying the petition is an abuse of process as no arbitration award has fixed any...

Modi quotes ex-PM Manmohan Singh's remarks in support of giving citizenship to persecuted minorities from Bangladesh

Modi quotes ex-PM Manmohan Singhs remarks in support of giving citizenship to persecuted minorities from Bangladesh....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019