Differently abled perform at talent show in Jaipur

Around 40 differently abled persons including children performed at a talent-cum-fashion show at Ravindra Manch here on Sunday. The participants performed Mallakhamb, wheelchair ramp walk, stunt on wheelchair and different dance forms at the 15th Divyang Talent and Fashion Show organised by Udaipur-based Narayan Seva Sansthan.

The differently abled went on the ramp during the fashion round with calipers, wheelchairs, crutches and artificial limbs. “They are equally talented and have stunned the audience,” Prashant Agarwal, the NGO's president said.

