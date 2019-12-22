Left Menu
AASU holds memorial service for Sam Stafford in Guwahati school

  • PTI
  • |
  • Guwahati
  • |
  Updated: 22-12-2019 19:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-12-2019 19:28 IST
AASU holds memorial service for Sam Stafford in Guwahati school

A memorial service was held at a school in the Hatigaon area here on Sunday by the All Assam Students' Union (AASU) for a teenager killed in a firing incident 10 days ago in the ongoing anti-CAA agitation, his family said. Sam Stafford, 17, a high school student and drummer, known as the "neighbourhood's budding musician", died on the night of December 12 after sustaining a "bullet injury" at the Namgarh area, a few kilometres away from his home at Hatigaon.

He was returning from Latasil playground, where singer Zubeen Garg had performed in solidarity with those agitating against the amended Citizenship Act. "A memorial service was held today by the AASU at Hatigaon High School where its senior leaders, including the outfit's chief adviser Samujjal Bhattacharya, were present. Our family members, his friends and other local people of Hatigaon also attended the service," Sam's sister Mousumi Begum told PTI.

A large portrait of Sam was put up in the school and candles were lit all around it as flowers were offered. A 'gamosa' was also offered as a mark of respect, she said. Four people succumbed to bullet injuries suffered in police firing in Guwahati recently when the city witnessed massive protests amid a curfew, sparking outrage among locals.

The AASU, which is leading the agitation against the amended citizenship act in Assam, and various locals have been describing those killed during the agitation as "martyrs". The firing incident happened on December 12 when Sam was returning from a protest meet, where he had gone to listen to Zubeen Garg, who has been opposing the legislation since the beginning and leading protests against it from the front.

"Sam was not taking part in protests. He hardly understood what CAB (Citizenship Amendment Bill) was. He had gone to protest venue just because Zubeen was there, whom he admired as he loved music. While coming back, he was standing next to a group of protesters, and got shot in the firing," said Sam's uncle Bishop Stafford, a musician. After the firing incident, the teenager was rushed to a hospital by a few good samaritans and from there, he was sent to the Guwahati Medical College and Hospital, where he died, his sister said.

A sea of mourners had poured at the Staffords' residence on December 13 to stand by the bereaved family and bid farewell to the "neighbourhood's lost musician son". Singer Garg had also visited the family the same day and met Sam's mother, sister and other family members before his mortal remains arrived. A day later, AASU leaders also met the family.

Ever since his death, people of Namghar, located a few kilometres from the Staffords' residence, have been lighting candles daily at a spot on the main street in his memory. With a portrait surrounded by flowers, candles and 'diyas', the spot resembles a makeshift memorial put up by grieving locals.

On Saturday, streets from Hatigaon to Namghar were illuminated with candles and 'diyas' by people in memory of the 17-year-old. Family members, friends and AASU activists had also gathered at the Namghar street intersection to pay respects.

On a bridge over Basista River close to the Staffords' residence, people from all communities assembled to light candles in his memory. Shamsher Alam (32), a neighbour, had come along with his wife Najneen Sultana (30) and their young daughters, Fathima (14) and Jasmin (3).

"We, the Assamese, are already in pain over the citizenship act issue and amid all that, a nice family lost its young member, who was also a talented drummer. We share the pain of the Stafford family," Alam told PTI earlier.

