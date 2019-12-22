Terrorist linked with JeM arrested by J-K Police
A terrorist having links with proscribed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) has been arrested from Awantipora area in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir Police said on Sunday. Rasiq Sheikh was arrested with incriminating material, the police said.
As per police records, he was associated with active terrorists of JeM. A case has been registered against him.
Earlier this month, another terrorist was apprehended by security forces with a huge amount of arms and ammunition from the Ikhala Plamar forest in Kishtwar district. (ANI)
