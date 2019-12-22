Left Menu
Cold wave in Rajasthan, Churu coldest at 4.9 deg C

  PTI
  • |
  Jaipur
  • |
  Updated: 22-12-2019 20:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-12-2019 20:36 IST
Rajasthan reeled under cold wave conditions on Sunday, with Churu emerging as the coldest place recording 4.9 degrees Celsius, the meteorological department said. The minimum temperature in Sikar, Pilani, Bikaner and Ganganagar was 5, 6.1, 7.5 and 7.6 degrees Celsius respectively, it said.

Jaisalmer, Jaipur and Barmer recorded a low of 7.7, 9 and 10.9 degrees Celsius, the Met department said. It said the weather conditions would likely remain the same till Monday.

