Kolkata, Dec 22 (PTI) Following are PTI's top stories

Following are PTI's top stories from the eastern region at 9 pm. CAL 9 WB-TMC-LD UP TMC delegation 'detained' at Lucknow airport: Party MP Kolkata: A four-member TMC delegation, which was scheduled to meet the grieving families of those killed in Uttar Pradesh during protests over the new citizenship law, was "detained" at Lucknow airport on Sunday afternoon, party sources claimed.

CAL 11 WB-CITIZENSHIP-MAMATA PM publicly contradicted Shah's stand on pan-India NRC: Mamata Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has publicly contradicted the home minister's stand on the proposed nationwide implementation of NRC. CAL 12 AS-CITIZENSHIP-MAHANTA India is moving in same direction as that of 'Hitler's Nazi Germany': Mahanta Guwahati: Voicing his strong opposition against the amended Citizenship Act, former Assam chief minister and senior AGP leader Prafulla Kumar Mahanta on Sunday said India is moving in the same direction as that of "Hitler's Nazi Germany".

CAL 13 BH-CITIZENSHIP-PRASAD Tukde tukde gang, urban naxals behind CAA, NRC protest: Prasad Patna: Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Sunday vowed tough action against "sponsored" protests in view of the Citizenship Amendment Act and proposed nationwide NRC, which he claimed were being supported by the "tukde tukde gang" and "urban naxals". CES 7 OD-SIKH-DEMONSTRATION Sikhs hold demonstration to protest demolition of Mangu Mutt Bhubaneswar: Members of the Sikh community including two MLAs from Punjab staged a demonstration here on Sunday to protest the demolition of the centuries-old Mangu Mutt as part of Odisha Governments beautification plan near Shri Jagannath temple at Puri.

CES 8 AS-CITIZENSHIP-PROTEST Congress kicks off 800-km long 'Padyatra' in Assam to protest against CAA Guwahati: Protest against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act continued on Sunday with the opposition Congress kicking off an 800-km long 'Padyatra' from Sadiya to Dhubri. PTI RG RG.

