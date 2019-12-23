Cop found dead in house Hyderabad, Dec 23 (PTI): A police sub-inspector allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at his residence, police said on Monday. Saidulu Goud (42), working at the central crime branch station here,was found dead by his wife who returned home after dropping their children at school, the police said.

There was no suicide note at the scene and it was suspected that Goud was in depression, they said. He was a 2007 batch sub-inspector.

A case has been registered, they added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

