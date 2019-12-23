PFI's UP head, two others of Islamic outfit arrested for violence in Lucknow: Police

Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday said they have arrested the state head of Islamic outfit Popular Front of India (PFI) and his two aides for allegedly masterminding violence in the state capital during the protests against the amended Citizenship Act last week. "We have got success in arresting mastermind of Lucknow violence. Wasim, Nadeem and Ashfaq of PFI have been arrested by the police. While Wasim is state head, Ashfaq is treasurer and Nadeem is a member of PFI," SSP, Lucknow, Kalanidhi Naithani told reporters here.

During interrogation, Nadeem and Ashfaq told police that they made the strategy for the December 19 protests and publicised it on social media. UP Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma had on Sunday said that authorities suspect the role of PFI and Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) in violence during the anti-CAA protests in the state which has claimed 18 lives and left hundreds of people, including many policemen, injured.

