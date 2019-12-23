Infant dies, kin ransack Thane hospital, manhandle staff

Irate relatives ransacked a hospital in Thane district in Maharashtra on Monday after a two-month-old boy died there while undergoing treatment, police said. The infant was admitted to the hospital, situated in Kalyan, in the morning and died soon after, and the family has alleged it was due to lapses on part of doctors there, a charge rubbished by the latter, said Inspector ST Jadhav of MFC police station.

He said a probe was underway and a case would be registered after verifying the allegations of the child's kin and the defence of the medical staff at the facility. A video of the child's kin ransacking the hospital and manhandling doctors and staff present went viral on social media soon after.

Such incidents have routinely led to crippling medical strikes nationwide, the most widespread one being in June this year after doctors of NRS Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata were attacked by relatives of a man who died there. PTI COR BNM BNM.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

