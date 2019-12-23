Rajghat protest: Kamal Nath, Gehlot say will not implement CAA in MP, Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath and his Rajasthan counterpart Ashok Gehlot on Monday asserted that their governments will not implement the Citizenship Amendment Act in the Congress-ruled states as it was against the basic principles of the Constitution. They were speaking at the Congress' "satyagraha for unity" at Rajghat here.

Chhattisgarh Minister T S Singh Deo, on behalf of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, said the CAA and NRC will not be implemented in Chhattisgarh too. The Congress had on Friday said the "unconstitutional" legislation will not be implemented in the party-ruled states.

"The identity of India is through its Constitution. We reject this law, and while respecting the Constitution, our government will not implement it," Nath said to loud cheers from workers at the protest in which party chief Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and other top leaders participated. Gehlot alleged that an atmosphere of fear had been created by the BJP-led government and democracy is in danger.

"The prime minister is misleading people on the NRC saying it was not discussed, while home minister was saying NRC will be implemented. The country understands that they want to divide the country on religious lines," he said. "This is RSS agenda that they want to implement. In Rajasthan, the CAA and the NRC will not be implemented as they are against the basic principles of the Constitution," he said.

