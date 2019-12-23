Anti-CAA protests in Nizamabad

Various organisations in Nizamabad district of Telangana on Monday staged protest meetings against the CAA and the proposed NRC, even as police foiled an attempt to hold a protest near Charminar in the city by taking 12 people into preventive custody. In Nizamabad, a protest meeting was organised under the aegis of different organisations and later a rally was conducted, police said.

Over 5,000 protesters took part, a police official told PTI. The protesters demanded withdrawal of the newly amended law and held placards that read "No CAA-No National Register of Citizens," "CAA illegal", among others.

Police took 12 protesters into preventive custody when a group of people tried to stage a dharna near Charminar, a police official said. Police said there was no permission to conduct any kind of rally, procession and demonstrationsin support or against the CAA under South Zone area.

Protests are being held by different organisations including students and political parties in the city against the CAA for the past several days..

