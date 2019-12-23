Charge sheet filed against ex-treasury officer in graft case in J-K's Doda

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Monday filed a charge sheet against a former treasury officer who was allegedly caught accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000 from a retired employee to settle his pension claims in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district. A spokesman of the ACB said the charge sheet against then Gandoh treasury officer Shiv Kumar Sharma was filed in the court of special judge anti-corruption, Doda.

The next date of hearing of the case has been fixed for January 27 next year, he said. The spokesman said a case was registered against Sharma on December 27, 2017, on the basis of a written complaint lodged by complainant Mohammad Rafiq Zargar of Chilli Bala village, alleging that the officer was demanding bribe for release of his pension for the month of November 2017 and pending gratuity claims.

Sharma was caught by the trap team while demanding and accepting Rs 5,000 from the complainant, the spokesman said. The accused officer was arrested in the case and subsequently bailed out by the court, he added.

After completion of the investigation and obtaining the sanction from the competent authority, the case against the accused was chargesheeted in the court for judicial determination, the spokesman said.

