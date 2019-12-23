Left Menu
Development News Edition

Charge sheet filed against ex-treasury officer in graft case in J-K's Doda

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jammu
  • |
  • Updated: 23-12-2019 18:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-12-2019 18:57 IST
Charge sheet filed against ex-treasury officer in graft case in J-K's Doda

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Monday filed a charge sheet against a former treasury officer who was allegedly caught accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000 from a retired employee to settle his pension claims in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district. A spokesman of the ACB said the charge sheet against then Gandoh treasury officer Shiv Kumar Sharma was filed in the court of special judge anti-corruption, Doda.

The next date of hearing of the case has been fixed for January 27 next year, he said. The spokesman said a case was registered against Sharma on December 27, 2017, on the basis of a written complaint lodged by complainant Mohammad Rafiq Zargar of Chilli Bala village, alleging that the officer was demanding bribe for release of his pension for the month of November 2017 and pending gratuity claims.

Sharma was caught by the trap team while demanding and accepting Rs 5,000 from the complainant, the spokesman said. The accused officer was arrested in the case and subsequently bailed out by the court, he added.

After completion of the investigation and obtaining the sanction from the competent authority, the case against the accused was chargesheeted in the court for judicial determination, the spokesman said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Clashes as police try to clear Hong Kong protesters after Uighur support rally

UPDATE 2-Battle lines harden over Trump impeachment trial witnesses

UPDATE 1-Trump slams House's impeachment delay as 'so unfair'

Johnson & Johnson cleared in baby powder-cancer litigation case in US

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Boeing CEO Muilenburg steps down, names David Calhoun new CEO

Boeing CEO Muilenburg steps down, names David Calhoun new CEO...

Siddaramaiah demands judicial probe into Mangaluru violence

Rejecting CID inquiry into the December 19 police firing that claimed two lives during anti- CAA protests, former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday demanded a judicial probe by a sitting high court judge into it. Firing is do...

BJP trying to fool country on NRC issue: Cong

Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for claiming his government never discussed the National Register of Citizens NRC, the Congress on Monday alleged that the BJP is trying to fool the country. The BJP in its Jharkhand assembly elec...

Two migrants dead after boat capsizes near Croatian border

Belgrade, Dec 23 AFP At least two migrants drowned early Monday after their boat capsized on the Danube river while they were trying to cross from Serbia to Croatia, police said, adding that the search for others was ongoing. The Danube riv...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019