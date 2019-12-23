Pak army making all efforts to help terrorists into J&K: DGP

The Pakistan Army is making all efforts to help terrorists infiltrate Jammu and Kashmir under the cover of ceasefire violations, Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh said on Monday. He said that the situation at the Line of Control (LoC) is completely under control and security forces are effectively thwarting the infiltration bids.

"The Pakistan Army is making a lot of attempts to send terrorists towards this side and they also resort to ceasefire violations," Singh told reporters at a function in Police Technical Training Institute (PTTI) at Vijaypur belt of Samba district. "They bring terrorists to launch pads and resort to ceasefire violation, causing loss to civilians and troops", he said, they are being given a befitting reply by Indian troops.

On a question about the operation in Kashmir Valley, Singh said that two successful operations were carried out in Kashmir on Sunday. In Tral area, one JeM terrorist was arrested who was identified as Umar Bhai, an associate of Jem commander, hailing from Pakistan.

He said that in Sopore belt a module of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was busted. The DGP, however, refuted reports of any terrorist attack on police post in Kishtwar.

