Two absconders held in J-K's Ramban

Two absconders, who were wanted in different cases of crimes for more than an year, were arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district on Monday, officials said.

Police parties arrested Mohd Yousuf and Shakoor Ahmed in Ramsoo area during raids, they said.

Evading arrest since 2018, the two men were produced before a court of law, the officials said.

