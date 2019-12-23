Gold worth Rs 2 crore seized, one held

Customs sleuths have recovered gold worth nearly Rs 2 crore hidden under one of the seats in a passenger aircraft that arrived from Hong Kong, officials said on Monday. One person has been arrested in this connection, a Customs release said.

Officials found the gold in four bundles wrapped in black adhesive tapes under one of the seats while rummaging through the aircraft after it arrived here on Sunday. Four gold bars with foreign markings and each weighing one kg along with four cut gold bars weighing 1.05 kg were seized.

The total value of the seized gold was Rs 1.91 crore. Later, a passenger who appeared to be in a hurry and was trying to rush through the exit was intercepted by Air Intelligence Unit officers, it said.

He initially denied any link with the gold but on "persistent questioning, admitted to having concealed it underneath his seat." The person, city-based Sheikh Hafiz, was arrested, the release added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.