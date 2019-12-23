Chennai: 5.05 kg gold seized by Customs, one arrested

Customs officials at Chennai International airport on Monday seized 5 kg gold worth Rs 1.91 crore and arrested one person. The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) got intelligence inputs that gold was likely to be smuggled by some passengers arriving from Hong Kong by Cathay Pacific flight CX 631.

"A person identified as Sheikul Hafiz (28) from Chennai was intercepted at the exit who admitted that he had concealed something in his possession after interrogation," Customs office said in a release. Four bundles were recovered from Hafiz's possession. 5.05 kg gold valued at Rs 1.91 crore was recovered from the bundles.

The passenger has been arrested and a case has been registered under Customs Act 1962. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

