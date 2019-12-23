Telangana CM congratulates JMM-Cong alliance for Jharkhand win
Telangana Chief MinisterK Chandrasekhar Rao has congratulated Jharkhand Mukti Morchachief Hemant Soren for the JMM-Congress alliance's victory inthe Assembly polls
An official release said on Monday Rao recalled thesupport extended by Hemant and his father Shibu Soren for theseparate Telangana movement
Rao conveyed his heartfelt wishes to Hemant Soren whois set to take over as chief minister.PTI GDKBN BN
