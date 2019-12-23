Left Menu
Development News Edition

Assam govt sanctions Rs 1,066 cr projects for reconstruction

  • PTI
  • |
  • Guwahati
  • |
  • Updated: 23-12-2019 23:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-12-2019 22:49 IST
Assam govt sanctions Rs 1,066 cr projects for reconstruction
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said the government has sanctioned 271 projects worth Rs 1,066 crore for reconstruction of embankments damaged by flood across the state. Addressing a press conference here, Sarma said all the works will be completed by April next year.

"We have sanctioned 271 projects worth Rs 1,066 crore. These include repair works ranging from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 65 crore," he said. He said 48 major projects worth Rs 612 crore will be funded from state exchequer while the Centre will fund Rs 154 crore for repairing of 102 embankments.

"With a Rs 100-crore support from NABARD, 53 projects will be carried out, while Rs 49 crore will be given by the Ministry of DoNER to implement two schemes," Sarma said. In addition, Rs 38 crore as CM package will be spent on 16 schemes in the Barak valley, the minister said.

"From the SOPD grants of the irrigation department, Rs 113 crore will be spent to complete 50 projects," he said. Sarma, who is also the PWD Minister, said the state government will start building roads on the top of the embankments next year..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Clashes as police try to clear Hong Kong protesters after Uighur support rally

Instagram down? Many users report problems accessing accounts

Amit Shah lauds Intelligence Bureau for tackling North East insurgency

UPDATE 2-Battle lines harden over Trump impeachment trial witnesses

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

LF, Cong to take out joint rally against proposed NRC, CAA

The opposition Left Front and Congress will take out a joint rally in the city on Thursday to protest against the amended Citizenship Act and proposed NRC across the country. West Bengal Congress president Somen Mitra on Monday said it has ...

Anurag Thakur holds 10th pre-Budget consultation meeting

Union Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur on Monday held the 10th and final pre-Budget consultation meeting with representatives from Health, Education and Rural Development sectors in connection with the forth...

US asks its citizens to 'exercise caution' while travelling to Uttar Pradesh in view of CAA protests

The United States on Monday issued a travel advisory, asking its citizens to exercise caution while travelling to Uttar Pradesh, which is witnessing demonstrations against the Citizenship Amendment Act. Washington DC also urged its citizens...

Diplomats visit American jailed in Russia on spying charges

Moscow, Dec 23 AP A US diplomat on Monday visited an American jailed in Moscow for nearly a year on spying charges and said he is in good condition mentally. Paul Whelan was arrested at a Moscow hotel at the end of last year and charged wit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019