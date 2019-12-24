Fire in a factory in Delhi

A fire broke out in a factory in Narela here on Tuesday morning, a Delhi Fire Service official said.

A call was received about the blaze at 4.52 am and 22 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The firefighting continued and it was believed that no one was trapped inside the building, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

