Maha: Low intensity tremor hits Palghar, no casualty

A low intensity tremor shook parts of Palghar district in Maharashtra on Monday night, an official said. There was no report of any casualty or damage to property, he said.

The tremor of magnitude 2.3 was recorded at 9.33 pm, with its epicenter at a depth of 10 km in Dundalwadi village, district disaster control cell chief Vivekananda Kadam said. On December 14, a low intensity earthquake of 3.4 magnitude jolted some parts of Palghar.

Dahanu taluka in the district has been experiencing tremors since November last year, with most of them centered around Dundalwadi village. The district experienced nearly 60 tremors of various intensities since November 2018 in which two persons lost their lives, according to official figures.

The tremors caused cracks in 1,923 houses, mostly in Dahanu and Talasari talukas, said the data. A total of 10 seismographs have been installed in the district at different places to record the tremors, it said.

As residents are living under the constant fear of earthquakes, the district administration has been conducting awareness programmes to tell people about the precautionary measures to be taken during such emergency, an official said. PTI COR GK GK.

