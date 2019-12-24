May peace win over intolerance this Christmas: Goa Archbishop

Goa Archbishop Fr Filipe Neri Ferrao has greeted people ahead of the Christmas festival and urged citizens to create a world where justice, peace and understanding will conquer hatred and intolerance. The festival of Christmas stands for a "deep spiritual reality", he said in a message released on Monday evening.

"May this Christmas find us more involved in creating a society where people of all hues and colours can join hands to make this world a place where justice, peace and understanding will conquer hatred and intolerance among human beings," hesaid. It is Christmas time again and the general atmosphere is of joy and merry-making, he noted.

"Whatever today's media and commercial concerns may have made of Christmas, this feast will always stand for a deeply spiritual reality," he added. Goa has nearly 27 per cent Catholic population.

People in the coastal state have been gearing up for the festival, to be celebrated on Wednesday, by decking up their homes and churches with Christmas trees, wreaths and cribs displaying the birth of Lord Jesus..

