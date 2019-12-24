Left Menu
Protesters prevent WB Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar from entering

  PTI
  Kolkata
  Updated: 24-12-2019 13:38 IST
  Created: 24-12-2019 13:38 IST
Protesters prevent WB Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar from entering

The motorcade of Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar was on Tuesday stopped by protesters at a gate of Jadavpur University, where he had gone to attend its annual convocation. Protesters of the Trinamool Congress Employees' Union showed black flags to Dhankhar, who is the chancellor of the varsity, and blocked his car at gate number 5 of the campus at 10.30 am on Tuesday.

The protestors raised "go back" slogans and showed placards that read "No NRC, No CAA". The vice-chancellor and the registrar were trying to persuade the protesters to let Dhankhar in.

The governor was on Monday heckled and shown black flags twice at the university, a hotbed of anti-CAA protests, a day after he declared as "illegal and invalid" the varsity's decision to defer the December 24 special convocation because of possible trouble. He had arrived at the varsity on Monday to attend a meeting of the university Court, its highest decision-making body.

After he could not attend the Court meeting due to agitation by stakeholders, including students and non-teaching staff, the chancellor had called up the vice-chancellor Suranjan Das requesting him to hold the meeting at Raj Bhavan. But, the Court members unanimously decided that the meeting should not be shifted elsewhere as it had already started at the JU campus..

