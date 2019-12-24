Unemployed engineers ransack JSW office in Paradip

A group of unemployed engineers ransacked the office of JSW Group in Odishas port town of Paradip on Tuesday alleging non-fulfilment of job assurance by the company, police said. The unemployed graduate engineers forced their way into the JSW office and damaged furniture, computers and threw away files.

After vandalizing the JSW office, they went to the Model Police Station here to lodge a complaint against the company. When the agitators refused to leave the police station, about a dozen of them were detained.

Twenty bikes used by them were seized, said Paradip ASP B C Mishra. Paradip Model Police Station Inspector-in-Charge P K Samal is investigating into the matter, Mishra said.

The police suspect that the graduate engineers could be members of the Student Organisation of Biju Patnaik University (SOBU). Members of the SOBU had on October 15 staged a dharna demanding jobs.

The agitators claimed that following the dharna the firm had assured them of providing jobs but later maintained silence on the issue. A JSW spokesman said, the company will soon lodge a written complaint against the persons involved in the incident.

The company spokesman, however, refused to divulge about the job assurance given to the unemployed engineers as claimed by the SOBU..

