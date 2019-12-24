Left Menu
Maha:Two held for 21 theft cases, valuables worth lakhs seized

  • Thane
  • Updated: 24-12-2019 16:16 IST
  • Created: 24-12-2019 16:16 IST
Two men have been arrested for allegedly carrying out a spate of thefts in the Bhayander region of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Tuesday. With this, the police has claimed to have solved as many as 21 cases of housebreaking and theft, and recovered stolen valuables worth Rs 36.20 lakh, an official said.

The police last week nabbed Andheri residents Rajendra Patel (37) and Rohit Reshim (30), superintendent of police Thane district Shivaji Rathod said. Patel was caught by police personnel who were deployed at Andheri railway station in the western suburbs on December 18, he said, adding that the accused was wanted in a housebreaking case registered at the Navghar police station.

On interrogation, Patel revealed the involvement of Reshim, a motor mechanic, who hid the stolen ornaments and helped him sell them. The police recovered valuables including 1,030 gm of gold in the last two days, he said..

