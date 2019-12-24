Rajasthan police to open self defence centres for women from Jan 1

The Rajasthan police will open self-defense training centers for women in every district of the state, a senior officer said. Director-General of Police Bhupendra Yadav on Tuesday said the centers will start functioning from January 1 where free self-defense training will be provided every day of the week by expert trainers to women and girls.

"The initiative is aimed at empowering women and girls for self-defense and making them aware of their rights," he said. The senior police officer informed that all the range IGs and district SPs have been issued directions for setting up the centers.

