Celebrity Ker chef and model found dead in Kerala Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 24 (PTI): Celebrity chef, television anchor and model Jagee John was found dead at her home at Kuravankonam here, police said. Thirty eight-year-old Jagee, whose yoga and cookery videos were very popular, was found dead on the floor of her kitchen on Monday.

Her friends alerted police after they were unable to contact her. Jagee was staying with her mother in the house.

An injury on the back of her head could be one of the reasons for her death, police said on Tuesday. The post-mortem was done on Tuesday and her body was later handed over to the family, they said.

The body has been taken to Kotarakkara for the last rites. The statement of Jagee's aged mother, who is battling memory issues, has been recorded..

