MP farmer claims onions worth Rs 50k stolen, files complaint

A farmer in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur district has claimed that onions worth Rs 50,000 were stolen on Sunday night, police said. The incident happened in Kachnara village in the district, an official said.

"Farmer Navin Patidar has complained that onions worth Rs 50,000 kept in six to seven bags got stolen. We have taken a theft case and further probe is on," sub inspector Surendra Singh Sisodia of Nahargarh police station said. It is the second such incident in the district since prices of onions skyrocketed nationwide, hovering around the Rs 100-120 mark per kilogram..

