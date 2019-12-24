Maha: Outfit holds hunger strike for Vidarbha statehood

A pro-Vidarbha outfit on Tuesdayobserved a one-day hunger strike in several districtsdemanding statehood for the region

Vidarbha Rajya Andolan Samiti convener and farm leaderRam Neole said protests were held in 120 places between 11amand 5pm in 11 districts of Vidarbha demanding statehood, andreduction of electricity tariffs here by 50 per cent

He said the outfit planned to block roads as part ofthe protest on February 10 and rail traffic on February 25,besides observing Vidarbha bandh on May 1, officiallycelebrated as Maharashtra Day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

